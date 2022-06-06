‘P-Valley’ S2 Red Carpet | Watch

The Pynk is back open!

The highly anticipated second season of Starz’s breakout show “P-Valley” aired Friday. Uncle Clifford, Mercedes, Lil Murda, and Miss M-I-crooked letter-crooked letter-Miss Mississippi are all back for more drama. When the show first aired in 2020 it was an instant hit with fans. People couldn’t wait for the show’s second season. But when the pandemic hit, fans had no choice but to wait almost two years for the show’s return.

So what can fans expect after this extended wait? Some characters have had a glow up while others are struggling to find their way in today’s hectic world. We spoke with Shannon Thorton, who plays Miss Mississippi, about what her character is up to this season.

“She’s really on the come up. You get to see her basking in this glow. But you also get to see her as a mom,” said Thorton. Last season viewers only saw Miss Mississippi at work and only got a glimpse into her chaotic home life. It will be interesting for viewers to see her character’s story develop.

This season will dig deeper into many of the characters’ lives outside of the strip club.

“I think you’re really going to be able to see different layers of Uncle Clifford. This season you are going to get to know her in a much more intimate way,” said Nicco Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford.

This season addresses the pandemic which is how the writers are bringing viewers into the characters’ personal lives. But this season viewers will be introduced to several new characters coming to shake things up inMississippi.

Don’t miss the season two of “P-Valley” on Starz!