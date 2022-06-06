Now NBAer Carmelo Anthony is Calling for the Release of Brittney Griner | WATCH

*NBA star Carmelo Anthony is the latest star to speak out in support of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who has been jailed in Russia for 108 days.

On day 105, the Los Angeles Lakers player posted a video along with the caption that read, “our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia.”

He added, “It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: http://WeAreBG.org – #WeareBG.”

As we previously reported, the WNBA champion and seven-time All-Star was taken into police custody back in February on drug charges. Russian officials claimed at the time that they found cannabis oil in her luggage, an offense that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

