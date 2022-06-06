Monday, June 6, 2022
Jamie Foxx Hilariously Tells How ‘Prominent Actress’ Did Cocaine and Confused Him for Rick Fox | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx / Getty

*Jamie Foxx helped Tank and his manager J. Valentine launch their new podcast series R&B Money on Thursday. 

Foxx was a guest on the debut episode and shared a story about a “very prominent actress” who got high on cocaine and then mistook the actor for former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox.

“I ain’t saying no names, but I was in a hotel room with a very prominent actress and she was doing cocaine,” Foxx shared on the new podcast powered by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network. “I wasn’t, I wasn’t, I was not doing it. I don’t do that because of my religious beliefs,” he added. 

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Calls Out So-Called ‘Christians’ for NOT Taking Legislative Action After Shootings

Foxx continued, “[But] She does the cocaine, she says ‘I’m a bad mother,’ and then she goes, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I would be in this room doing cocaine with Rick Fox.’ She thought I was Rick Fox the whole fucking night bro. She thought I was Rick Fox I was like, ‘I’m not light skin with good hair like this n***a.’” 

Meanwhile, the new weekly podcast series, according to a press release, is for “super dedicated R&B fans.”

“Highlighting everything from Marvin Gaye to Pink Sweat$, R&B Money has produced an exciting space for artists & executives in the game to reminisce with exceptionally compelling storytelling while building a place of discovery for the fans,” per the release. 

Listen to Jamie Foxx’s full interview on R&B Money below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

