Jamie Foxx Hilariously Tells How ‘Prominent Actress’ Did Cocaine and Confused Him for Rick Fox | WATCH

*Jamie Foxx helped Tank and his manager J. Valentine launch their new podcast series R&B Money on Thursday.

Foxx was a guest on the debut episode and shared a story about a “very prominent actress” who got high on cocaine and then mistook the actor for former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox.

“I ain’t saying no names, but I was in a hotel room with a very prominent actress and she was doing cocaine,” Foxx shared on the new podcast powered by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network. “I wasn’t, I wasn’t, I was not doing it. I don’t do that because of my religious beliefs,” he added.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Calls Out So-Called ‘Christians’ for NOT Taking Legislative Action After Shootings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Durrell “Tank” Babbs Sr. (@therealtank)

Foxx continued, “[But] She does the cocaine, she says ‘I’m a bad mother,’ and then she goes, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I would be in this room doing cocaine with Rick Fox.’ She thought I was Rick Fox the whole fucking night bro. She thought I was Rick Fox I was like, ‘I’m not light skin with good hair like this n***a.’”

Meanwhile, the new weekly podcast series, according to a press release, is for “super dedicated R&B fans.”

“Highlighting everything from Marvin Gaye to Pink Sweat$, R&B Money has produced an exciting space for artists & executives in the game to reminisce with exceptionally compelling storytelling while building a place of discovery for the fans,” per the release.

Listen to Jamie Foxx’s full interview on R&B Money below.