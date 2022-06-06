Drake Takes Shots with Fans At Airport Bar | VIDEO

*Drake has gone viral for drinking with two women at a bar during a recent trip to Detroit.

According to TMZ, the Toronto native covered the tab for the women after one of them offered to buy the music superstar a drink.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: 2022 BET Awards Noms Announced – Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead Pack

Sooo @Drake was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/sIo9Rqm4WA — Miss New Booty (@SHYSNOE) June 3, 2022

Here’s more from TMZ:

We spoke with Brittney Keara, the woman who filmed the interaction, and she said Drake was as courteous as ever. Brittney tells us Thursday she was enjoying happy hour with a friend at a local seafood restaurant when Drizzy strolled in with a couple of bodyguards. We got new video of the interaction where Drake initially turns down Brittney’s drink offer, saying he was heading to the airport for a flight … but she says he ended up coming back to the bar and taking up the offer.

Brittney reportedly ordered a shot of Jack, but off-camera, Drake upgraded it to a shot of Johnny Walker.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

Brittney told TMZ that Drake was “as courteous as ever.”

The musician was reportedly in town on business.