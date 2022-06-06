Monday, June 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Drake Takes Shots with Fans At Airport Bar | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Drake
Drake buys shots / TMZ

*Drake has gone viral for drinking with two women at a bar during a recent trip to Detroit. 

According to TMZ, the Toronto native covered the tab for the women after one of them offered to buy the music superstar a drink.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: 2022 BET Awards Noms Announced – Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead Pack

Here’s more from TMZ:

We spoke with Brittney Keara, the woman who filmed the interaction, and she said Drake was as courteous as ever. Brittney tells us Thursday she was enjoying happy hour with a friend at a local seafood restaurant when Drizzy strolled in with a couple of bodyguards. We got new video of the interaction where Drake initially turns down Brittney’s drink offer, saying he was heading to the airport for a flight … but she says he ended up coming back to the bar and taking up the offer.

Brittney reportedly ordered a shot of Jack, but off-camera, Drake upgraded it to a shot of Johnny Walker.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above. 

Brittney told TMZ that Drake was “as courteous as ever.” 

The musician was reportedly in town on business.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Abusive Actor
Next articleTeacher’s School Safety Drill Goes Viral on TikTok After Texas Shooting
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO