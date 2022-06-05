He Means Business! 12-Year-Old Boy Fires Shot While Robbing Gas Station | WATCH-MustSee

*Surveillance video caught the moment a 12-year-old boy shot a gun while robbing a gas station in Hartford, Michigan.

The store clerk spoke with News Channel 3 and said she honestly thought the boy was joking when he told her to put the money in the bag. “I thought he was a kid, not even 10 years old, he sounded way too calm.

The clerk added: I seriously thought it was a prank until I heard the gun go off. Part of me wanted to hold the kid because he has so many problems, but then it’s hard to feel bad when he did something like this.”

According to Hartford Police, the 12-year-old boy stole the gun used in the gas station robbery from his grandfather’s locked safe. The grandfather recently spoke with authorities and said he didn’t know his grandson could access the safe.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: AL B. SURE! Hospitalized Again – This Time for Surgery in Mt. Vernon, NY | PICs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

The boy told cops “he didn’t do it for the money” after he was arrested a few blocks away after the brazen, broad daylight stick-up at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a Marathon gas station in Hartford, according to the NY Post.

“He said he would’ve thrown the money into the sewer. He wouldn’t give us an explanation why he did it,” Hartford Police Lt. Mike Prince told TV station WZZM 13.

The Post’s report goes on to say that according to police, in school earlier that day, the 12-year-old discussed with a classmate which gas station would be the easiest one to jack.

“Every day I’m seeing something new at this job. I’ve been a full-time police officer for 38 years. What really flabbergasted me is that he showed no emotion,” Lt. Prince told WZZM.