EW&F and the First All-Black Orchestra to Perform Juneteenth Show At the Hollywood Bowl

*Notable Black artists such as Billy Porter, Anthony Hamilton, Earth Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Lucky Daye, Killer Mike, The Roots, Robert Glasper, Michelle Williams, Mary Mary, Mickey Guyton are lined up for a once-in-a-lifetime Juneteenth show at the Hollywood Bowl on June 19.

The Juneteenth show is being put together by Live Nation Urban in collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Black American Independence Day. Adam Blackstone and Questlove will serve as musical directors. This is also the first time an all-Black orchestra will perform on the Hollywood Bowl stage. The Re-Collective Orchestra, the 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra, will be conducted by Derrick Hodge and Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Thomas Wilkins.

“This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban. It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on black independence and the black experience,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, in a statement. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

He added that the celebration “promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.”

The celebration will be streaming live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 19, to get the holiday celebration to the masses that might otherwise not view it. The event is indeed not just for Black America, but for America as a whole.

“We knew it was important to our country and important to our audiences to shed light on the meaning and significance of Juneteenth,” said Johnita Due, senior vice president and chief, diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “And not only as an historic event but really as a way to engage and educate people about what still needs to happen for all us to achieve freedom and justice.”

You can purchase tickets online. via the Hollywood Bowl’s website