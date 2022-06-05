Could the High Cost of Disney World Be Locking Out the Average American Family? Duh! Hell Yeah!! | WATCH

*Generations of American families have religiously gone to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but this might change, thanks to the outrageous costs of admission, accommodations, and even spending inside the park. Many visitors now wonder if a vacation at Disney is really for the average American family or just for the rich.

A family of four from NJ recently took a trip to Disney World and was shocked over how much they had to spend on their visit. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the family stated there are changes at the park, so it is not what it used to be in the past. For instance, there is no longer the Magical Express that used to serve as a courtesy shuttle. To deal with this new reality, the family forked out $200 for private transportation to get to and from the airport.

For the five days they attended, they spent $2,550 on park hopper tickets. They spent $3,780 on lodging for the four nights inside the resort. That is for the parents and two kids. Inside the park, they spent $300 on Genie plus passes for their entire trip to skip lines so that they don’t waste much time waiting for rides. They further spent $950 on sit-down meals. For snacks and souvenirs, another $700 went out. In summary, the vacation gulped down $8,480 before including the airfare, which cost around $1600.

“I feel like Disney is pricing people out, can the average working American family really afford this?” the mother said in remarks to FOX Business. “I’ve been coming to Disney since I was six years old. I’m 39 now. My kids thought Disney was magical and so for me, the cost was worth it, but I see that it’s not the same Disney it was.”

According to Jason Cochran, editor-in-chief of travel site Frommer’s, complaining Disney World visitors are not imagining things when they say the park is no longer what it used to be. On his part, he says he has been visiting Disney World since 1972 and has written Frommer’s guidebook for Disney World, Universal and Orlando since 2006.

That’s why his point has to be valid when he states that even the most diehard Disney World fans are now starting to think twice before heading there, considering the ever-increasing prices, experiences below expectations and difficulty in navigating a visit.

“Disney has not publicly, but very apparently privately made the decision that it wants to court guests that spend more per day than guests used to spend,” Cochran told FOX Business. “In order to do that, it’s done a number of things both to maximize the profit that it’s making on a day-to-day basis and also to increase the prices of access for guests.”