Sunday, June 5, 2022
Atlanta Rapper Trouble DTE Shot and Killed Saturday Night – He was 34

By Fisher Jack
Trouble DTE (Getty)
*Join us in sending prayers to the family, friends and fans of Atlanta rapper Trouble DTE, who has sadly passed away at age 34. Family and friends confirm he was shot and killed in while sitting in his car last night, Saturday (June 4).

The rapper, who was born Mariel Semonte Orr on November 4, 1987, was known as Trouble (Trouble DTE or Trouble MMB) and also nicked named Skoob.

The rapper made his debut in April 2011 and had really hit mainstream when he jumped on fellow Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci’s track “Key to the Streets” in 2016. In 2017, he signed with Mike Will Made It and his Ear Drummer Records label, under Interscope Records.

On the morning of Sunday (June 5), reports broke out about the rapper being killed the night before. Confirmations would begin to roll in with reports claiming his sister confirmed the news. Following, friends and even ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy would also confirm and pen their condolences on social media. Story developing.

Fisher Jack

