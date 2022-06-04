TikTok Introduces A New Crediting Tool That Favors Black Creators in Collecting Due

*TikTok has announced that it will introduce a creator crediting tool that will enable users to tag and credit videos directly with a new TikTok button. The feature is expected to start rolling out in the coming few weeks.

Black creators are expected to benefit hugely from this gesture. In the past, Black creators have often been sidelined when it comes to getting credited, yet they make significant cultural contributions on TikTok.

The company recently revealed it has designed a new tool to make it easier to credit the original creator. TikTok thrives mainly on users’ ability to reuse audio clips from videos created by others. The social media site is best known as the platform where you can showcase your dances. The Black community leads in TikTok when it comes to creating original content.

“Today, we’re introducing new tools to better enable creator credit and equitable attribution for our creator community and content originators,” reads a statement on the TikTok website. “These features are an important step in our ongoing commitment to investing in resources and product experiences that support a culture of credit, which is central to ensuring TikTok remains a home for creative expression.”

It further adds that the launch of the crediting tools will give creditors the ability to directly tag, mention and credit a video in their description. This will work in “showcasing the diverse voices on the platform and the strength of our community.”

The Black TikTok content creators have in the past always complained they are often discriminated against and underappreciated on the app, yet they generate massive views from their creations. This announcement by TikTok is most likely influenced by a public outcry from the dissatisfied Black community.

As early as January, Forbes released a list of top-earning TikTok users. There was no single Black creator on the list!

TikTok users last summer launched #BlackTikTokStrike to help amplify the grievances of the Black creators whose works get copied by non-Blacks with no proper crediting.