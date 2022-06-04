Swing First, Ask Questions Later … if At All | WATCH

*Da Baby is always into something, and that “something” is usually violent. Now, we’re not the type to blindly correlate violent tendencies to young Black males. However, it is quite apparent that Da Baby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is a violent man.

Now, don’t get us wrong, violent times call for violent reactions. Sometimes it comes down to ‘Do you wanna live or not?’ But, man, this is a bit extra by any measure.

Let’s go to the proverbial whiteboard, shall we?

In 2018, Da Baby killed a man in self-defense. Supposedly.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mo’Nique & DL Hughley in Super Nasty Feud Over Headlining Disagreement | WATCH

In 2019, Da Baby beats up a NC rapper in a mall for allegedly mocking him.

In 2020, Da Baby beat up a promoter who owed him money.

In 2020, Da Baby smacked a fan who had their phone too close to his face.

In 2022, Da Baby fights DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon in a bowling alley.

Early this month, Da Baby shoots an intruder at his home.

Well, it would seem that the only thing that kept Da Baby from completely wilding out last year was COVID-19! But it appears he’s more than made up for that so far in 2022, and keeps adding to the tally. Current, Twitter is ablaze over a video of Da Baby swinging on his own recording artist Wisdom backstage.

Da Baby will fight anybody😂 I think that’s his artist, Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/ouY5H5H6bg — Yo Mama’s Boyfriend (@CCMSlimTim) April 23, 2022

But Da Baby isn’t the only one person with a Twitter video showing him trying to smack the taste out of someone’s mouth. A Twitter denizen by the name of @CasanovaHefner had his camera rolling when one dude smacked another out for alleged disrespect.

This Slap better than the Oscars. HANDS DOWN! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/VorceYAWmg — Cassanova 🚩Hefner (@CassanovaHefner) April 23, 2022

Whether or not you’re of the school that believes disrespect can only be handled with hands, we can all agree that both of these incidents could have been settled without fisticuffs.