DJ Quik’s Son (David M. Blake Jr.) Arrested On Suspicion of Murder | VIDEO Report

*David M. Blake Jr., the son of LA rapper DJ Quik, has been arrested by Downey Police Department detectives on suspicion of murder. According to City records, Blake Jr., 27, works as a “council liaison” to embattled Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan.

On Friday, the authorities confirmed that the suspect was booked after being arrested in Porter Ranch. By Friday, Galvan hadn’t commented on the matter.

Blake Jr. Was identified as a murder suspect following a fight and shooting that left a 33-year-old man named Julio Cardoza dead. The incident occurred along Carfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Reached for comment, Compton officials responded in a short email stating, “the City is shocked to learn about this incident.” They then referred further questions to law enforcement.

In August 2021, while Galvin was serving as a Councilman, the LA County District Attorney’s Office charged him with conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery with the intent to influence an election. This was after prosecutors claimed he had fraudulently obtained votes in a June 2021 runoff election. Just a single vote decided the election.

According to District Attorney’s office, Galvan tried to bribe an employee of the County Registrar-Record’s office on election night as the employee was counting ballots. But Galvan has maintained the allegations are false; he referred questions about the FBI searches to his attorney. However, the attorney wouldn’t respond to questions at the time of the raids.

FBI agents in 2020 served a search warrant at Galvan’s apartment on the same day agents served search warrants at the office of an attorney in Baldwin Park. The law enforcement sources later confirmed the case is related to a marijuana business.