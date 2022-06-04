Saturday, June 4, 2022
Gospel

Community Involvement Drives New York’s WBLS Legend Doctor Bob Lee l LISTEN-to-Podcast

By DesiV
*On this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, Doctor Bob Lee discusses:

  • His longstanding career at WBLS, one of the most influential radio stations in the nation and the Black community.
  • Being the President, Founder & CEO of the Make the Grade Foundation, a non-profit that provides mentoring, tutoring, and aid to students of all ages in the NY tri-state area.
  • Being the author of several books that elevate African Americans and other People of Color. Order his books, including two volumes of People to Know in Black History & Beyond, here.

For more on Doctor Bob Lee, follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here or follow her on Instagram.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].

