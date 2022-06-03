THE REAL Series Finale: The Hosts Say Farewell and Reflect on Eight Seasons and 1,360 Episodes | WATCH

*On the series finale of THE REAL airing Friday, June 3rd, hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Loni Love say farewell after 8 seasons and 1,360 episodes, reflect on breaking the mold of daytime television and discuss why they are proud and celebrating what they accomplished.

Adrienne Houghton:

We have made our mark. I was talking to my mom earlier this morning, she knows this is the farewell show and she was just telling me like, you guys really did break the mold of daytime television, and it’s so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us.

Garcelle Beauvais:

Right.

Adrienne Houghton:

And I’m so grateful and I hope we are not the last.

Loni Love:

You know what? The whole purpose of this show was that we would put on people that normally would not get on daytime talk. We’ve had people, all of the Tyler Perry movie people, we’ve had the Oprah people, we’ve had Laurence Fishburne. And we were able to talk about things that some people, they just ignore. When you look back at 8 seasons, over 1300 episodes, it’s phenomenal and it’s historic. And so, this is actually a celebration. We hope that our example, with what we’ve done, can continue. Don’t let this end. Get another show like this together, with fabulous women, because we have a whole future of things that we still have to fight for like justice and equality. We can’t be afraid to talk about this. We’ve had deep discussions, and when you have multi-cultural people on, from different cultures, we’ve been able to cover AAPI, we’ve been able to cover the Haitians, we’ve been able to cover the Latinas, the Black people, the women. We are so proud, and we will not be sad today. We celebrate.

Adrienne Houghton:

This is a celebration. You are so right Loni.

Garcelle Beauvais:

You’re so right Loni.

