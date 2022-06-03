Pharrell Williams Admits His Hit Song ‘Happy’ Annoys Him

*Pharrell Williams took to social media recently and admitted that he is not fond of one of the biggest songs of his career.

When Twitter user @javroar noted his disdain for Pharrell’s track “Happy,” the artist agreed, Vibe reports.

“No song annoyed me like Happy by Pharrell did,” said the initial tweet. Williams shared the post and replied, “Same.”

READ MORE: Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo Among the Guests at Tribeca Festival 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s more from Vibe:

“Happy” was initially released in November 2013 as part of the soundtrack for the hit animated film Despicable Me 2. The song was reissued on December 16, 2013, and served as the lead single for Williams’ 2014 album Girl. The song went on to become one of 2014 most successful releases, as it was Williams’ first #1 Billboard Hot 100 single as the lead artist and making the gleeful hook hard to escape. “Happy” was certified diamond by the RIAA in May 2020.

We previously reported that “Happy” earned Pharrell an Oscar nomination in 2014 for Best Original Song (it lost to Frozen’s “Let It Go”), and it won two Grammys in 2015: Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

Pharrell performed a dramatic rendition of the song at the Grammys as well, where he was joined by classical pianist Lang Lang, film composer Hans Zimmer and a cadre of dancers wearing hoodies and raising their hands in the “hands up, don’t shoot” motion.

“Happy” earned Pharrell a sit-down with Oprah in 2014 during which he teared up while watching a collection of videos of fans dancing to the track.

“Why am I crying on Oprah?” he asked after viewing the clips. “It’s overwhelming because it’s like, I love what I do and I just appreciate the fact that people have believed in me for so long that I could make it to this point to feel that,” he explained.