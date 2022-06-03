Friday, June 3, 2022
Chicago Alderwoman Gets Approved for Affordable Housing 29 Years After She Applied

By Ny MaGee
Chicago
Aerial view of Chicago homes / Getty

*A Chicago Alderwoman applied for affordable housing 29 years ago for herself and her son. She was finally approved last month. 

Alderwoman Jeannette Taylor said she first applied for affordable housing in 1993. She finally received an approval letter from the Chicago Housing Authority on May 31, Sandra Rose reports. The letter was dated May 20, 2022. 

She captioned her post: “I first applied for an affordable housing voucher in 1993. I finally got a call back in 2004 to tell me my son who just graduated high school couldn’t be on my lease. Today in 2022 I finally got a letter telling me I made it to the top of the waiting list. I have no words.”

What’s incredibly glaring about this is the fact that the system would not allow a Black male, the woman’s own son, to live in the same home with his mother. 

READ MORE: Chicago Man Points Gun at News Crew During Live Broadcast

Taylor followed up in another tweet: “29 years. I have no words for how this system continues to fail our communities and those in need of stable, AFFORDABLE housing. In those 29 years the housing crisis in Chicago has only gotten worse.

“This is my lived experience this is what keeps me in this fight. NO ONE should have to wait 29 years to get what should be a basic right in the richest country in the world.”

An organization called “Bring Chicago Home” responded to her letter, writing on Twitter:  “We cannot agree more! There are no words but say it again” along with the hashtags: #failedsystem #Chicago #HousingForAll #affordablehousing #BringChicagoHome.

Ny MaGee
