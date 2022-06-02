Thursday, June 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Saxophonist Avery Dixon Stuns on ‘AGT’ Season 17 | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

AGT
Avery Dixon performs on AGT

*Avery Dixon received the first Golden Buzzer during the season 17 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday. 

The 21-year-old musician from Atlanta stunned on the saxophone and is expected to go far in the competition. Dixon explained during his audition that he was bullied growing up because of his voice and appearance. 

“My elementary school nickname was ‘Hammerhead’ because I have these knots in my head because I was born premature,” he explained, PEOPLE reports. “And my vocal chords don’t close all the way, so they make my voice sound really airy.”

AGT host Terry Crews was moved by his performance and ended up giving the saxophonist the Golden Buzzer. 

“Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. And I want to tell you, man, you’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who’s got your back, and all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed,” said Crews. 

OTHER NEWS: 2022 BET Awards Noms Announced – Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead Pack

So, who is Avery Dixon? Below is more about the young artist via Hollywood Life.  

  1. Avery plays the saxophone.

He was a natural from the beginning and learned how to play “harder songs within the first month of playing,” according to a 2013 interview. Avery received a letter from President Obama congratulating him on his musical accomplishments.

  1. Avery was ‘not expected to live’ when he was born.

Avery was born 24 weeks premature and weighed only 1 lb. 8 oz. He was “not expected to live,” according to his official bio. “His little finger wouldn’t even wrap completely around my pointer finger,” his mother, Lisa, said in 2013. He has released an EP titled Entrees.

  1. Avery’s voice was impacted by his long stay in the hospital.

Avery spent 39 days with a tube down his throat that kept him alive. The tube left a small hole in Avery’s vocal cords. This causes his voice “to be pitchy and airy because his vocal cords do not close completely,” according to his bio. This complicates his asthma and makes it difficult for him to breathe at times.

  1. Avery shows off his musical talent on social media. 

Avery frequently posts videos of himself playing the saxophone on Instagram and TikTok. He gives inside glimpses of his performances at weddings, festivals, and more.

  1. Avery is following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps. 

Avery’s great-grandfather was Maxwell Davis. Maxwell was an R&B saxophonist, arranger, and record producer. He worked with artists like BB King, Etta James, and more.

WATCH:

Previous article‘Commit or Quit’ Exclusive Clip: They NEED My Help Right Now! | WATCH
Next articleOmari Hardwick Earned $150K Per Episode on ‘Power’ | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO