Saxophonist Avery Dixon Stuns on ‘AGT’ Season 17 | VIDEO

*Avery Dixon received the first Golden Buzzer during the season 17 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old musician from Atlanta stunned on the saxophone and is expected to go far in the competition. Dixon explained during his audition that he was bullied growing up because of his voice and appearance.

“My elementary school nickname was ‘Hammerhead’ because I have these knots in my head because I was born premature,” he explained, PEOPLE reports. “And my vocal chords don’t close all the way, so they make my voice sound really airy.”

AGT host Terry Crews was moved by his performance and ended up giving the saxophonist the Golden Buzzer.

“Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. And I want to tell you, man, you’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who’s got your back, and all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed,” said Crews.

Hearing Simon’s commentary was so cool! I can’t believe he’s a fan of my act! #AGT https://t.co/Vhehasfm2c — Avery Dixon (@averydixononsax) June 2, 2022

So, who is Avery Dixon? Below is more about the young artist via Hollywood Life.

Avery plays the saxophone.

He was a natural from the beginning and learned how to play “harder songs within the first month of playing,” according to a 2013 interview. Avery received a letter from President Obama congratulating him on his musical accomplishments.

Avery was ‘not expected to live’ when he was born.

Avery was born 24 weeks premature and weighed only 1 lb. 8 oz. He was “not expected to live,” according to his official bio. “His little finger wouldn’t even wrap completely around my pointer finger,” his mother, Lisa, said in 2013. He has released an EP titled Entrees.

Avery’s voice was impacted by his long stay in the hospital.

Avery spent 39 days with a tube down his throat that kept him alive. The tube left a small hole in Avery’s vocal cords. This causes his voice “to be pitchy and airy because his vocal cords do not close completely,” according to his bio. This complicates his asthma and makes it difficult for him to breathe at times.

Avery shows off his musical talent on social media.

Avery frequently posts videos of himself playing the saxophone on Instagram and TikTok. He gives inside glimpses of his performances at weddings, festivals, and more.

Avery is following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps.

Avery’s great-grandfather was Maxwell Davis. Maxwell was an R&B saxophonist, arranger, and record producer. He worked with artists like BB King, Etta James, and more.

WATCH: