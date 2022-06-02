Omari Hardwick Earned $150K Per Episode on ‘Power’ | VIDEO

*Omari Hardwick, star of the “Power” series franchise from 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp, has revealed for the first time that he was making $150,000 per episode… and it wasn’t enough.

During his six seasons as James St. Patrick, Hardwick explained on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast that he had to borrow cash from 50 Cent twice during his time on the show.

“I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never,” Harwick shared, Complex reports. “Period. It’s happening now, finally.” He only felt he “made it” after Power, and joked that he earned “five dollars” from all the movies he appeared in before that.

He then opened up about borrowing and owing 50 Cent money.

“I think he forever just really really respects the shit out of me for that, we just not taught that in our community,” Omari shared. “Barely do we pay anybody back. So once we’re hit up for money, and I am financially obviously stable at this point, once we’re hit up for money we don’t expect it back. … So for me to give it back to 50 with interest, I was just so proud to be able to do that. And it was early! He felt like, ‘Damn, you can’t be messed up, you need money!’”

The actor previously dished about borrowing money from Fif in 2019 on the Angie Martinez Show.

“He gave me $20,000 and the next summer he gave me $23,000,” he said, noting that the rapper is fond of Omari’s wife and kids. “He might like them more than me. It was absolutely given in a way of, like, you know take care of the family bro, use that.”

He went on to explain that he “never” earned the salary he wanted on “Power.”

“How much do you think I made a week? An episode,” he asked the hosts, with one estimating around $150,000 per episode. “You got it right, yeah,” he replied. “First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”

You can listen to his full remarks via the YouTube clip above.