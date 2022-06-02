Thursday, June 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Omari Hardwick Earned $150K Per Episode on ‘Power’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

omari hardwick
Getty

*Omari Hardwick, star of the “Power” series franchise from 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp, has revealed for the first time that he was making $150,000 per episode… and it wasn’t enough.

During his six seasons as James St. Patrick, Hardwick explained on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast that he had to borrow cash from 50 Cent twice during his time on the show. 

“I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never,” Harwick shared, Complex reports. “Period. It’s happening now, finally.” He only felt he “made it” after Power, and joked that he earned “five dollars” from all the movies he appeared in before that.

He then opened up about borrowing and owing 50 Cent money.

OTHER NEWS: Naturi Naughton’s Atlanta Wedding Attended by Omari Hardwick and Other Co-Actors | WATCH

“I think he forever just really really respects the shit out of me for that, we just not taught that in our community,” Omari shared. “Barely do we pay anybody back. So once we’re hit up for money, and I am financially obviously stable at this point, once we’re hit up for money we don’t expect it back. … So for me to give it back to 50 with interest, I was just so proud to be able to do that. And it was early! He felt like, ‘Damn, you can’t be messed up, you need money!’”

The actor previously dished about borrowing money from Fif in 2019 on the Angie Martinez Show.

“He gave me $20,000 and the next summer he gave me $23,000,” he said, noting that the rapper is fond of Omari’s wife and kids. “He might like them more than me. It was absolutely given in a way of, like, you know take care of the family bro, use that.”

He went on to explain that he “never” earned the salary he wanted on “Power.”

 “How much do you think I made a week? An episode,” he asked the hosts, with one estimating around $150,000 per episode. “You got it right, yeah,” he replied. “First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”

You can listen to his full remarks via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleSaxophonist Avery Dixon Stuns on ‘AGT’ Season 17 | VIDEO
Next articleShirley Hemphill Helped Rosie O’Donnell Land Her First Paying Gig
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO