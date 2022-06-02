New Projects Announced at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ 2022

After a three-year hiatus, Star Wars Celebration returned to Anaheim, California. The four-day event pays homage to all things related to the George Lucas created saga. Fans were treated to cosplay, familiar celebrity faces from the franchise, announcements about new series and projects.

First up was the premiere of the new Disney+ original series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor as the famous Jedi. Moses Ingram is also featured as Reva Sevander, she is working for Darth Vader, hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ABC’s Chris Connelly moderated the “Light & Magic” panel. The panel featured director Lawrence Kasdan and executive producer Ron Howard, joined by VFX titans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston, Rose Duignan, and Lynwen Brennan, discussing the upcoming six-part documentary series that showcases Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

Fans will peep behind the curtain and see what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history and how their stories connect to eventually bringing George Lucas’ vision to life – “Light & Magic” premiere on July 27, exclusively on Disney+.

After the panel, there was a walk through the Mandalorian Experience, which featured sets and props from the series. The day ended at Disneyland, where guests were treated to an exciting Disneyland After Dark event with a Star Wars theme.

Also, announced at the Star Wars Celebration, Charles Murray will be directing episodes of an upcoming animated anthology series, “Tales of the Jedi,” headed to screens in fall 2022. The six-episode series will feature a Jedi from the prequel trilogy in untold stories.

And for fans that want to look ahead to 2023, we got you! “The Mandalorian” season three has wrapped filming and will be on Disney+ in 2023.