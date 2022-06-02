Thursday, June 2, 2022
Michael Louis ID’d As Gunman in Tulsa Hospital Shooting | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Yesterday (06-01-22) we reported on the shooting that took place at Tulsa, OK hospital. More information regarding the tragedy has been released.

The Tulsa Police Department identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. They also identified the suspect as Michael Louis. It appears that Louis targeted Dr. Philips who was an orthopedic surgeon.

According to a statement made by Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin, Louis underwent back surgery performed by Dr. Phillips on May 19 and complained of pain after being released from the hospital. Louis contacted Phillips’ office several times over the coming weeks and met with Phillips for additional help.

On May 29, Louis bought a semi-automatic handgun at a pawn show, according to Tulsa police. He also bought an AR-15-style rifle around 2 p.m. from a Tulsa-area gun store. Police officers found a letter on Louis making it clear that he wanted to kill Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Phillips for causing the pain following the back surgery.

