Thursday, June 2, 2022
LeBron James Becomes FIRST Active NBA Player to Join the Billionaire’s Club | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Hey y’all! Please join us in congratulating sports legend LeBron James who is officially a billionaire! @Forbes reported the big news this Thursday morning, welcoming the NBA star into the three commas clubs.

According to the business site, the 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, and 4-time MVP has made more than $1.2 billion in his professional career.

He has earned more than $385 million in NBA salaries from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2021 James’ racked up $121.2 million, which made him the second-highest paid athlete in the world behind fútbol superstar Lionel Messi at the time. However, according to Forbes, he is currently the NBA’s highest-paid active player.

James has not yet released a statement following news of his latest achievement but fans have been praising and congratulating the athlete on becoming
the first active basketball star to become a billionaire.

LeBron James
CBS Sports reporter Anthony Lima tweeted, “Congrats LeBron. They say the first billion is always the hardest.” Another tweeted, “On principle, I believe billionaires shouldn’t exist. But, to be honest, this is cool. Congrats to LeBron. He’s an inspiration. Just a kid from Akron.”

A third fan added, “This put it in perspective how hard it is to be a billionaire, Lebron has been at the pinnacle of sports for 19 years with max contracts plus multiple endorsements from the biggest companies and a lot of good investments. Congrats to the 🐐”

Fisher Jack

