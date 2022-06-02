NBA Star Jaylen Brown and NFLer Aaron Donald Sign with Kanye’s Sports Group

*Kanye West’s marketing agency Donda Sports has signed three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and 2021 NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown. “We’re told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work … as well as his success on the court,” TMZ reports.

“On top of that, the deal was especially important to Ye because Jaylen is a God-fearing man … and his mother emphasized the importance of education at a young age, just like Donda. We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to ‘superhero’ status during his career and long after his playing days.”

Brown spoke to The Boston Globe about how his activism is part of any potential business agreement he enters into.

“If you want to sign Jaylen, you have to look at what I do off the court as well and try to magnify that platform as well, whether it’s my foundation, whether it’s social activism, charity, whatever,” Brown told the Globe. “That needs to be included. These brands, they talk but they don’t want to include anything that I want to do off the court. It sounds good but when it really comes down to it, they don’t really care.”

Jaylen Brown is the first pro athlete to ever sign with Donda Sports, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/2MkjY2t4Q2 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 31, 2022

Brown and Doland are the first two athletes to sign with Ye’s sports marketing agency. Per Front Office Sports, “the deals will not affect either player’s representation on the field or court,” the outlet writes.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald explained on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast why he signed with Donda Sports Group.

“[Hearing] the whole spectrum of everything that was going on, what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got,” he said, adding “for me, it was a no-brainer. I think it’s a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in. … To be a part of that, and be one of the first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope.”