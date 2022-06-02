Thursday, June 2, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Babies

Here She Comes! Jeannie Mai Introduces Adorable Baby Girl Monaco Mai Jenkins | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jeannie Mai Jenkins - Jeezy
Jeannie Mai Jenkins – Jeezy

*Back in January Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together, their baby girl Monaco Mai Jenkins.

As Jeannie documented her postpartum journey as a first-time mother, she decided to wait until she shared her daughter with the world.

On Thursday, she introduced her baby girl Monaco for the first time on her “Hello Hunnay,” YouTube series. Before the official introduction, Jeannie shared photos and videos of baby Monaco from the past few months.

Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and looked adorable in her animal print outfit, which was accompanied by a mustard-colored turban. Before Monaco appeared on camera, Jeannie became emotional and said, “I got really scared, guarded, and protected. Please excuse the nerves. The new mom anxiety is real and I wasn’t prepared for the hit of it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Breastfeeding Not Going Well 🙁

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)


Wait! There’s more …

In case you’re wondering, Mai revealed her baby girl’s name and announced her gender on an episode of “The Real.” Co-host Adrienne Bailon explained the significance of the moniker Monaco.

“Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together,” Bailon explained.

“Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.”

Previous articleBlack Women on Broadway Announce Inaugural Awards Ceremony on June 6 in NYC
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO