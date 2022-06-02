Here She Comes! Jeannie Mai Introduces Adorable Baby Girl Monaco Mai Jenkins | WATCH

*Back in January Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together, their baby girl Monaco Mai Jenkins.

As Jeannie documented her postpartum journey as a first-time mother, she decided to wait until she shared her daughter with the world.

On Thursday, she introduced her baby girl Monaco for the first time on her “Hello Hunnay,” YouTube series. Before the official introduction, Jeannie shared photos and videos of baby Monaco from the past few months.

Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and looked adorable in her animal print outfit, which was accompanied by a mustard-colored turban. Before Monaco appeared on camera, Jeannie became emotional and said, “I got really scared, guarded, and protected. Please excuse the nerves. The new mom anxiety is real and I wasn’t prepared for the hit of it.”

In case you’re wondering, Mai revealed her baby girl’s name and announced her gender on an episode of “The Real.” Co-host Adrienne Bailon explained the significance of the moniker Monaco.

“Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together,” Bailon explained.

“Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.”