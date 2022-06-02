Thursday, June 2, 2022
Fom Stage to Screen: Creator Michael Korte Uses Instagram Reels to Influence Next Generation of Broadway Fans | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Being Alive - IG screenshot
*Meta is partnering up with Michael Korte, a skilled content creator known for making exciting Broadway-centric mashup videos, to create an inspiring series of Reels on Instagram in hopes to bring Broadway to social media and make it accessible to all.

The Instagram Reels and full videos will feature a diverse, talented cast of non-classically trained theater artists from all genres. The three songs Korte selected from some of Broadway’s most memorable shows, Flesh Failures / Let The Sunshine from HAIR, Being Alive from Company and I’m Here from The Color Purple, originally crafted by very different Broadway composers, will be reimagined with undeniable soul, and made to come alive on the screen of your device.

The videos tell stories of protest, triumph, love, unity and hope.

Michael Korte expressed, “As all creative mediums push to cater to new generations, I’m proud to help push Broadway from stage to screen – phones, tablets and computers. Bringing Broadway to social media makes Broadway accessible to everyone- you can view it in any zip code, at any time, with no cost.”

The Reels and first videos from the series are now live: 

The third and final video and Reels, I’m Here (The Color Purple), will be released on June 6th and June 7th.

Fisher Jack

