Exclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’​ – Lyrica Breaks Down | WATCH

*We have an exclusive clip for the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing Thursday, June 2 on WE tv.

Per press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music.

Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

In our preview of this week’s episode, Lyrica is concerned for her child, Ocean, and if she should stay with A1 what that means for her happiness. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, it’s the last day of boot camp and it’s time for the ultimate decision: leave together or apart? Three of the six boot campers did not keep it 100, and tonight the truth is revealed. Will love prevail or will deceit finally break their bonds?

In case you missed this season of Marriage Boot Camp, resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities were doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality. Judge Toler also helped guide the hip-hop couples with her tough-love approach and by laying down the law. Together Dr. Ish and Judge Toler attempted to mend these broken relationships.

New episodes of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” become available on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its Thursday night premiere on WE tv.