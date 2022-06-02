Earl Ofari Hutchinson: We Face a Grave National Peril

*After reading Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns groundbreaking new work, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future, we and the nation are in far bigger trouble than we thought!

Martin and Burns interviewed dozens of Trump, Biden, GOP, and Democratic Party insiders and outsiders. They paint a near-apocalyptic picture of a GOP that is veering dangerously close to quasi-authoritarian white nationalist and medieval reactionary rule. A party that is front-loaded with tens of millions of Trump/GOP powerful and influential fanatics throughout America.

A party that is totally dominated by one man–an egomaniacal, hateful, vengeful, and supremely manipulative Donald Trump whose power has not diminished since defeat but grown even more sweeping and terrifying.

I flesh out the peril we face in the November 2022 midterms if the GOP takes back Congress as they are poised to do in my forthcoming book in September 2022, The Midterms-Why They are So Important and So Ignored. – Earl Ofari Hutchinson, Author and Political Analyst

Overview of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future via Amazon.com:

The shocking, definitive account of the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden presidency by two New York Times reporters, exposes the deep fissures within both parties as the country approaches a political breaking point.

This is the authoritative account of an eighteen-month crisis in American democracy that will be seared into the country’s political memory for decades to come. With stunning, in-the-room detail, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns show how both our political parties confronted a series of national traumas, including the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and the political brinksmanship of President Biden’s first year in the White House.

From Donald Trump’s assault on the 2020 election and his ongoing campaign of vengeance against his fellow Republicans to the behind-the-scenes story of Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate and his bitter struggles to unite the Democratic Party, this book exposes the degree to which the two-party system has been strained to the point of disintegration. More than at any time in recent history, the long-established traditions and institutions of American politics are under siege as a set of aging political leaders struggle to hold together a changing country.

Martin and Burns break news on most every page, drawing on hundreds of interviews and never-before-seen documents and recordings from the highest levels of government. The book asks the vitally important (and disturbing) question: can American democracy, as we know it, ever work again?