Singer/Actor Luke James Shares Experiences with Music Legends Clive Davis & Tyrese Gibson | WATCH

*On the Wednesday, June 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy Award-nominated singer and actor Luke James joined Tamron in the studio to discuss his music and acting career including his hit Showtime series “The Chi.”

James opened up about his struggle with anxiety and shared how the opportunity to audition for the series pulled him out of depression. James also spoke about his experiences with music legends Tyrese Gibson and Clive Davis and serenaded the Tam Fam with an impromptu performance from the play, “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Later, Tamron was joined by 18-year-old Kai Neukerman who recently performed live with Pearl Jam after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19.

Neukerman shares the story of how he came to fill in for Cameron and what it was like to perform in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

Luke James shares how he got his first big break with Tyrese Gibson:

“So we met Tyrese, me and my two other brothers. We were a trio and we did all types of shows all around New Orleans just trying to be known and we saw Tyrese was having a concert. He was opening up for Brian McKnight. So we stood outside of the backstage entrance and just started to sing hoping someone would notice. And his manager at the time, Frank Gatson, saw us and brought us in and that’s how we got connected with Tyrese. And then we graduated, moved to California, slept on the floor and everything. We did everything we had to do in order to get to where we wanted to be.” Tamron steps in to ask what it meant for famed manager Frank Gatson to introduce the trio to Tyrese, to which James answers, “That was everything. Because I mean, we had listened to all the stories of like Boyz II Men and all types of people who have done similar things. And it happened for them. And for us, I mean, well, we all we always knew we would make it so.”

Luke James on his experience getting signed by Clive Davis:

“I was hoping he [Clive Davis] would be ready. I knew it already. He knew it already! And to be fair, you know, he was THE person. I mean, obviously, he’s Clive Davis. Aretha Franklin, you know, Whitney Houston, I mean the list goes on and on. He was the person to go to and I remember being asked, me and my brother, we were asked, ‘Why should I sign you? What makes you different than anyone else?’ And my brother was gonna answer, but I stopped my brother Q and I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no. He’s a show-me man. We got to show him.’ So we just stood up and sang and there it was.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of May 23, 2022. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Thursday, June 2: An exclusive with Susan Altman who is breaking her silence about her sister’s husband being convicted of murder seven years after her death. Plus, everyday heroes, including a Florida highway patrol officer who put herself in harm’s way to save a bridge full of runners; a third-grade teacher who saved a student; and a five-year-old whose call to 911 saved his mom’s life.

Friday, June 3: A special “Proud of Me” episode celebrating the journey of people becoming who they were always meant to be. Featuring actor Colton Haynes sharing details on his path to sobriety and redemption in his new book, “Miss Memory Lane: A Memoir,” and a special performance by Sammy Rae & The Friends.

