Question? Did Beyonce Steal Amerie’s Sound and Killed Her Career | WATCHtheDebate

*Did Beyoncé steal Amerie’s sound? After dropping some interesting receipts, the hosts of the @roadpodcast have social media users suspecting that Queen Bey might have pulled an okie-doke on Amerie. For a while, Twitter has been buzzing with the theory of Bey stealing Amerie’s sound and music video ideas and being the reason the Korean-American singer disappeared from the direct spotlight on the music scene.

In reality, she really strayed from the mainstream when she went independent in 2011. Fans claimed that around the time Amerie came out with her hit debut single “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” (2002), Bey’s budding solo career took a turn as she snatched up Amerie’s producer Rich Harrison for her own 2003 smash “Crazy In Love.”

Now, Harrison broke Amerie, produced her first album (and those after), and was also her fiancé at the time.

Disclaimer: While most people believe “Crazy In Love” was Bey’s debut solo single, it was actually “Work It Out,” a song she released in June 2002. It also doubled as the lead single from the ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ soundtrack. This movie was the second film Beyonce had starred in with the first being ‘Carmen: A Hip Hopera.’

Now in 2005, Amerie dropped her hit “1 Thing,” and again, because most people believed Bey’s “Crazy In Love” was her first single,” they were under the impression that Amerie stole Bey’s original sound, as both tracks included heavy horns and a “Go-Go feel.”

Go-Go is a genre native to Washington D.C., which is where Amerie was living when she met Rich Harrison. The sound is also known throughout the entire DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. While this back and forth has gone on for quite some time, the BeyHive denies any truth to Bey stealing Amerie’s sound.

Especially because “Crazy In Love” dropped before “1 Thing,” But it’s reported that Rich Harrison was Amerie’s producer first and Bey’s father Matthew Knowles later brought him to Bey and Kelly Rowland.

