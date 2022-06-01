Production on Halle Berry’s New Film Shut Down Due to Live Ammunition on Set

*Production on Halle Berry‘s upcoming action thriller “Our Man From Jersey” was shut down in London after crew reportedly found live ammunition on set.

“Police were called to reports of an item, described as a bullet casing,” Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement, Ace Showbiz reports. “It was found to be a crushed balloon gas canister and was disposed of by officers.”

A source told the Daily Mirror that the incident occurred in late May, “It was quite alarming and there was no hesitation in phoning the police, who arrived quite promptly.”

READ MORE: ‘Heartbreaking’: Halle Berry on Being the Only Black Best Actress Oscar Winner | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry’s new film “revolves around a construction worker who is roped into the spy world by his former high school girlfriend Roxanne, played by Berry, for an intelligence mission,” the outlet writes. The Oscar-winning actress will star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming movie.

“Our Man From Jersey” was being filmed in Camberwell Green magistrates court, South East London, when a canister of suspected arms was found, according to the report.

The incident comes seven months after the deadly shooting on the movie set of “Rust’” when the prop gun Alec Baldwin used misfired and shot two people, killing a cinematographer and injuring the film’s director.

The accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin was filming a scene that required someone to fire a prop gun. Thought to be loaded with blanks, the gun’s bullets struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died from her injuries. Souza was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.