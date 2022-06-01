Wednesday, June 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

Human-To-Human Monkeypox Transmission Spotted In U.S. | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

*Monkeypox infection cases have reportedly risen to 14 people across 8 states. As we reported, more than 200 people in Massachusetts are being tracked for monkeypox after coming in contact with the first confirmed patient in the US.

Per TMZ, “the first case of monkeypox in the United States this year was detected on May 17 when a Massachusetts man tested positive after coming back from Canada … the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says he’s hospitalized in good condition.”

Here’s more from the outlet: The newly-discovered cases of monkeypox in the U.S. are growing at a concerning rate … and health officials might’ve found the first cases that involve person-to-person contact within our borders. Four more monkeypox cases have been detected in the U.S., with one in Colorado being looked at as a “close contact” of another infected person they examined the day before. Another close contact was found in California, with someone who had been around an infected patient 3 days prior.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the level-2 alert advising people to “practice enhanced precautions” — and warning that it “is fatal in as many as 1 to 11% of people who become infected.”

READ MORE: Over 200 People in Massachusetts Being Monitored for Monkeypox

“Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men,” the health authority said on the same day another expert said, as reported by the New York Post

According to numerous reports, several monkeypox cases stem from sexual activity at raves in Europe.

Monkeypox can be transmitted from infected animals to humans, as well as from between humans through skin-to-skin contact and an infected person’s droplets.

Transmission can also come from preparing wild game or hunting wild animals, per TMZ.

The CDC’s advisory listed 16 countries where the disease has been confirmed and urged avoiding “close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions” — as well as “contact with dead or live wild animals.”

WATCH:

Previous article2022 BET Awards Noms Announced – Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead Pack
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO