Human-To-Human Monkeypox Transmission Spotted In U.S. | VIDEO

*Monkeypox infection cases have reportedly risen to 14 people across 8 states. As we reported, more than 200 people in Massachusetts are being tracked for monkeypox after coming in contact with the first confirmed patient in the US.

Per TMZ, “the first case of monkeypox in the United States this year was detected on May 17 when a Massachusetts man tested positive after coming back from Canada … the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says he’s hospitalized in good condition.”

Here’s more from the outlet: The newly-discovered cases of monkeypox in the U.S. are growing at a concerning rate … and health officials might’ve found the first cases that involve person-to-person contact within our borders. Four more monkeypox cases have been detected in the U.S., with one in Colorado being looked at as a “close contact” of another infected person they examined the day before. Another close contact was found in California, with someone who had been around an infected patient 3 days prior.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the level-2 alert advising people to “practice enhanced precautions” — and warning that it “is fatal in as many as 1 to 11% of people who become infected.”

At first glance, the news of a new outbreak seemed a bit too familiar. So how is monkeypox different to Covid — and why are experts so far more relaxed about it? https://t.co/9R6tW2XiGf — CNN International (@cnni) June 1, 2022

“Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men,” the health authority said on the same day another expert said, as reported by the New York Post.

According to numerous reports, several monkeypox cases stem from sexual activity at raves in Europe.

Monkeypox can be transmitted from infected animals to humans, as well as from between humans through skin-to-skin contact and an infected person’s droplets.

Transmission can also come from preparing wild game or hunting wild animals, per TMZ.

The CDC’s advisory listed 16 countries where the disease has been confirmed and urged avoiding “close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions” — as well as “contact with dead or live wild animals.”

