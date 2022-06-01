Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Man Who Won $10 Million Lottery to Serve Life in Prison for Killing Girlfriend

By Ny MaGee
Michael Todd Hill, Keonna Graham
Michael Todd Hill and Keonna Graham / via Twitter

*A North Carolina lottery winner of $10 million back in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison over the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. 

Michael Todd Hill, 54, was convicted on Friday of the first-degree murder of Keonna Graham, 23,  who was reported missing on July 20, 2020. Her body was eventually found in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the head, NBC News reports. 

Hill had reportedly been dating Graham for more than a year at the time of the killing, News & Observer and WECT report.

“Surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill as the only individual in the hotel room with Graham,” prosecutors said in the release, according to the publication, noting that the former nuclear plant worker “was later arrested by law enforcement in Southport, North Carolina and confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting other men while at the hotel.”

Hill reportedly admitted to killing Graham because she was text messaging other men, CBS News reported.

On Friday, Hill was sentenced to “life in prison without the possibility of parole and 22-36 months in prison for Possession of Firearm by Felon to run concurrent with his life sentence,” said officials, according to News & Observer.

“The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank our local law enforcement agencies for their collaborative efforts in the investigation of Graham’s death,” added Assistant District Attorney Shirley Smircic in the prosecutors’ news release, per News & Observer. “The hard work of these officers ensured a just result in this case.”

Five years ago, Hill won a $10 million lottery from a scratch-off ticket he purchased at a local gas station. He received a lump sum of $4,159,101 after federal taxes, he told NC Education Lottery.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

