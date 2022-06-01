Afro Music Festival presented by Amplify Africa in LA’s Leimert Park Village | PHOTOs

*Los Angeles – Several hundred people gathered at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, South Parking Lot, for the Afro Music Festival, presented by Amplify Africa. Afro Music Festival was held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1:00pm-8:00pm.

Afro Music Festival presented by Amplify Africa served as the unofficial kick off to Summer fun with food, music, live entertainment, vendors and much more.

The diverse crowd represented various countries of the African diaspora. Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Cape Verde to name a few.

Afro Music Festival presented by Amplify Africa fell on the last day of AFRICON 2022. AFRICON, where conference meets culture, featuring inter-active panels, a music festival, annual Afro Ball Gala, after parties with PVO & Afrochella and much more.

Afro Music Festival presented by Amplify Africa got underway at noon with Zizi Yoga & Mindfulness Meditation Afrobeats and Amapiano Flow, with a dozen participants.

An array of DJs, Tiger, DJay Slim from Kenya, and Super Smash Broz rocked the ones and the twos with an eclectic soundtrack of Afrobeats as the crowd assembled throughout the afternoon.

The show continued with crowd pleasing performances from Meaku, joined onstage with Soko for a song. Jae Murphy/Earry Hall kept the vibes flowing while on deck of the ones and twos.

The highlight of the evening featured the set from singer, songwriter and guitarist June Freedom from Cape Verde.

Representives from the Global Black Student Alliance addressed the crowd. Jidenna & Nana Kwabena (Chiefy Chiefy) fired up the festivities with a set of Afrobeats.

The crowd was moving and grooving throughout the evening. Additional performers on the lineup consisted of Stanley Enow and BNXN (fka-BUKU).

People enjoyed taking pictures at the EY Photo booth and conversing with the staff of Ancestry.

On Pointtt Jerk Chicken Food Truck and Vegan Food Truck was onsite serving up delicious cuisines.

Summer is just around the corner, that means graduations, Father’s Day, Weddings, etc. The following vendors were present offering up one of a kind, unique items for purchase. You can reach out to them on social media if you are in need of gift ideas. Speaking of graduations, author Marco Leroc (bestselling author, coach and international speaker), wrote an excellent book entitled Screw College Debt: How to Go to College Without Breaking the Bank, for students heading off to college as well as for those already enrolled at Universities. Cash in with Your Money-Tools for a Better Financial Life is another wonderful book by the author. Pick up your copy at www.marcoleroc.com, ELOVE Clothing Line; La Brea B Style House and Boutique; NK & Co.; Sheva Shea; Affirmation Effect; KipKemoi Art; Miehi Handmade Knitwear Designer; Yaadaa Beauty and Skin Care Products; Stories We Cherish Clothing Brand from UK; I Wear by Ragu; Duzac; House of Soleil Celebrity Stylish; Hyero Paintings; Kandie Kreations Gourmet Desserts; Pure Natural 365.

Afro Music Festival is part of AFRICON 2022. Leaders from the global black diaspora gathered in Los Angeles for AFRICON 2022, one of the country’s biggest celebration of the African continent and the diaspora, presented by Amplify Africa.

The second annual event brought together music, innovation, business, activism, education and more to uplift, acknowledge, and celebrate the diversity of the African continent through the lens of entertainment, business, media, technology and leadership.

In addition to panels and celebrations, this year’s AFRICON also raised funds for I HEART AFRICA, the philanthropic organization founded by Chaka Bars that is working to settle 100,000 people displaced by a volcanic eruption in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the four-day event, there was panels and performances including a rare DJ appearance by Jidenna as part of Chiefy Chiefy. Elsa, Chaka, Kweku Mandela and more were honored at the AFRICON Afro Ball Gala for their contribution to African excellence.

AFRICON was held at Magic Box, downtown Los Angeles, Africa Day Celebration at E-Central Hotel, downtown Los Angeles, Amapiano Night held at Peppermint Club, Afro Ball Gala at the US Bank Tower, Afro Vibes by Afrochella & PVO in West Hollywood and the AfroLituation + RNB After Party at Vermont Hollywood.

Africa Day is observed annual to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) created on May 25, 1963.

Amplify Africa is a leading media and entertainment company whose mission is the amplify Africa and the African diaspora through global community and storytelling, for a diverse audience of the African diaspora inclusive of Africa Americans, Caribbeans, Afro-Latinx, Afro-Europeans, Afro-Asians, Indigenous Africans across the globe, Africans on the continent and African culture lovers around the world.

With more than half of the population in many African nations under age of 25, the continent is currently undergoing a renaissance of vibrant new music, fashion, art and political expressions. Amplify Africa captures the spirit of this unprecedented boom in youth culture off of the continent, by focusing on emerging and progressing trends while blending traditional aesthetics with a futuristic lifestyle.

Link to the inaugural AFRICON in 2021 by clicking HERE.

