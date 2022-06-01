Wednesday, June 1, 2022
2022 BET Awards Noms Announced – Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Lead Pack

By Fisher Jack
2022 BET Awards - Doja Cat - Drake - Ari Lennox
*Wednesday and some of our favorites are up to snag an award this year! Leading the pack is Doja Cat who earned a total of six nominations.

The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.”

Her hit song “Kiss Me More” with singer SZA is also nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Following behind the female MC is Drake and Ari Lennox who snagged four nominations each! Drizzy’s nominations include best male hip-hop artist; best collaboration and video of the year for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug; and album of the year for “Certified Lover Boy.” Lennox’s nods include best female R&B pop artist; a BET Her nomination for “Unloyal” with Summer Walker; as well as video of the year and BET Her nods for her smash “Pressure.”

