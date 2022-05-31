Tuesday, May 31, 2022
‘Black-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Graduates from Harvard University

By Ny MaGee
Yara Shahidi graduates Harvard
Yara Shahidi (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Actress Yara Shahidi of “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” fame graduated from Harvard University on Friday. 

“Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” wrote the 22-year-old actress in the caption on her Instagram of two photos of herself wearing a graduation cap and gown. 

Her father, Afshin, also shared a selfie of the two together along with the caption: “Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom.” 

Check out the adorable father-daughter pic below.

READ MORE: Barbie Rereleases Yara Shahidi’s ‘Shero’ Doll Ahead of 2020 Election

 

Shahidi began as a freshman at Harvard in 2017 but took a gap year. First lady Michelle Obama wrote her a college recommendation letter. Per Page Six, as an undergrad, Shahidi studied at the university’s social studies and African American departments, concentrating on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape,”

Her college journey culminated with a 136-page senior thesis titled “I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter,” which, per NBC News, unpacks the Jamaican writer’s work “and larger questions as well.”

“For the majority of my career, I’ve always had an essay or assignment due. This feels like a new chapter where I can invest time into more of what I love to do,” she said.

“It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone,” Shahidi told Vogue. “I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

Shahidi said she’s ready to create “opportunities to exercise what I’ve learned — and to be flexible to learn so much more.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

