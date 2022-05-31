NFLer Jeff Gladney and Girlfriend Mercedes Palacios Burn to Death in Horrible Auto Accident

*The sports world has lost another star. Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, has died.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car accident. The NFL player’s girlfriend, Mercedes Palacios, was also killed in the accident. Gladney and Palacios, both 25, were trapped in an overturned G-Wagon. They died in the burning wreckage.

“We are asking prayers for the family, and privacy at this most difficult time,” Brian Overstreet, Gladney’s agent, said in the report. Gladney’s former TCU teammate and fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor also posted his condolences to Twitter saying: “Lost my brother, my best friend, my right-hand man … ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P. Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

The also Cardinals wrote in a statement published on Twitter: “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings added, “We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

The same car crash that claimed the life of Jeff Gladney also killed a 26-year-old woman being identified as his girlfriend. The family of Mercedes Palacios has confirmed she was the other person that died in Monday’s crash along the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

Palacios was a healthcare worker, with grieving relatives paying tribute to her on social media.

‘It’s just two great souls gone,’ Palacios’s brother, John Paul Figueroa, told Dallas’ NBC affiliate. ‘She was just a loving, selfless person.’

Local sportswriter Matt Thornton identified Palacios as Gladney’s girlfriend.

The revelation came after the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department released more information about Monday’s car crash.