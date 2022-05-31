Madonna Spotted with Tory Lanez at Gervonta Davis Fight

*Tory Lanez and Madonna were spotted watching the Gervonta Davis fight together on Saturday, May 28.

Their ringside conversation shocked fans because the pop star previously slammed the rapper for “illegal usage” of one of her original classic songs. Back in December, Madonna hit up the comments section of Tory’s Instagram, accusing him of using her hit 1985 song “Into the Groove” on the track “Pluto’s Last Comet” from his new 80s-inspired album, “Alone at Prom.”

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote.

READ MORE: Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Illegally Sampling Her Music on New Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Madonna’s allegations came amid Lanez’s ongoing legal case with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He is accused of shooting the hip-hop star in the foot after a party in the summer of 2020.

Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her during their wild night out together last July. He then offered her hush money to cover it up.

Tory’s facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon.

If convicted on all charges, the hip-hop star faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Meanwhile, George Michael’s estate has also accused Tory of plagiarism. The late singer’s estate accused the hip-hop star of illegally using his 1985 hit “Careless Whisper” for the rapper’s song “Enchanted Waterfall”.