Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Madonna Spotted with Tory Lanez at Gervonta Davis Fight

By Ny MaGee
0

Madonna and Tory Lanez

*Tory Lanez and Madonna were spotted watching the Gervonta Davis fight together on Saturday, May 28.

Their ringside conversation shocked fans because the pop star previously slammed the rapper for “illegal usage” of one of her original classic songs. Back in December, Madonna hit up the comments section of Tory’s Instagram, accusing him of using her hit 1985 song “Into the Groove” on the track “Pluto’s Last Comet” from his new 80s-inspired album, “Alone at Prom.”

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote.

READ MORE: Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Illegally Sampling Her Music on New Album

Madonna’s allegations came amid Lanez’s ongoing legal case with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He is accused of shooting the hip-hop star in the foot after a party in the summer of 2020.

Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her during their wild night out together last July. He then offered her hush money to cover it up.

Tory’s facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon.

If convicted on all charges, the hip-hop star faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Meanwhile, George Michael’s estate has also accused Tory of plagiarism. The late singer’s estate accused the hip-hop star of illegally using his 1985 hit “Careless Whisper” for the rapper’s song “Enchanted Waterfall”.

Previous articleCardi B Reacts to Sinking Yacht: ‘They Can’t Do Nothing About It’ | VIDEO
Next articleIONIQ 5: Hyundai Launches New Electric Appeal For African Americans | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO