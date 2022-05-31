Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling Nominated for Traditional Choir of the Year and Choir of the Year

*HezHouse Entertainment has received its first Stellar Award nominations. Chorale favorite Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling are nominated in the Traditional Choir of the Year and Choir of the Year categories for the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. These are also the first Stellar nominations for Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.

Hezekiah Walker, founder of HezHouse Entertainment, says: “The Stellar Gospel Music Awards are very special to choirs, as most awards shows don’t even have choir categories anymore. I am ecstatic for Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling to be nominated this year, and grateful for the role that HezHouse Entertainment is able to have in keeping the choir tradition going strong in Gospel music.”

The nominations were received for Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling’s HezHouse release Third Round. The lead single, “For Your Good,” peaked at #3 on the Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales Chart and garnered over 100,000 streams. Third Round features 11 soul-stirring tracks, including the latest single, “I Owe You.”

Kevin Lemons says: “I am overjoyed, surprised, elated; every good, happy emotion there is – that is how I feel. We’ve been doing music for a long time and never thought this day would come. Praise God it has. We are grateful.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mattel Honors Actress, LGBTQ Activist Laverne Cox with A Barbie Doll in Her Likeness | WATCH

Third Round is available everywhere digital music is sold. Buy/Stream Third Round: https://kevinlemons.lnk.to/ThirdRoundEM!KL

Connect with Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling

Kevinlemonsandhighercalling.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KevinLemonsAndHigherCalling/

Instagram: @kevinlemons_highercalling

About Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling was founded when Kevin and a group of young singers came together for a special music event created by Kevin’s father, Wilbert Lemons. Kevin’s father was the director of the historic Atlanta Masonic Choir, which was founded by Kevin’s grandmother Annie Ruth Lemons. The group enjoyed singing together so much that they decided to stay together. Today, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling is a 100-member ensemble with 50 Atlanta-based singers and 50 additional singers from California, Virginia, the DMV area, New York, New Orleans, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

About HezHouse Entertainment

HezHouse Entertainment was founded by Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker to keep progressive choir music alive. Hezekiah Walker is a Gospel music pioneer, and the traditional sound and energetic style of his Love Fellowship Choir has influenced a generation of great singers and ensembles. Distributed through RCA Inspiration, HezHouse Entertainment is home to Vincent Bohanan & SOV, Mark Hubbard & The Voices and Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.

source: Worth Ink Public Relations