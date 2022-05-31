Disney+ Drops First Trailer for Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo | Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Disney has dropped the teaser trailer for its live-action reimagining of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo.

Erivo stars as the Blue Fairy, Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, Keegan-Michael Key plays Honest John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, and Luke Evans is the Coachman, Complex reports.

This film is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 8. Check out the trailer above.

Disney’s “Pinocchio” was originally announced back in 2015, with production wrapping in 2021. In the trailer, Erivo serves up her version of the classic tune “When You Wish Upon a Star.” The song was originally written by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington for Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film “Pinocchio”.

In the film, Hanks stars as the live-action version of Geppetto, who builds the Pinocchio puppet, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. The puppet is brought to life by the Blue Fairy’s magic.

Zemeckis serves as the co-writer on “Pinocchio” alongside producer Chris Weitz. The film is produced by Depth of Field, ImageMovers, and Walt Disney Pictures.

The film’s premiere will coincide with the worldwide Disney+ Day celebration. The event will feature previews of the company’s upcoming lineup on Sept. 8 ahead of the D23 Expo fan event.