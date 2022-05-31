Cardi B Reacts to Sinking Yacht: ‘They Can’t Do Nothing About It’ | VIDEO

*Cardi B shared a short clip on social media showing her reaction to a yacht sinking outside her vacation villa.

“What the f—. Oh my … It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Y’all see that?” she exclaimed in the clip. “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it. There ain’t no big boat that can save it? It’s gone! It’s gone! Bye bye! Bye … Oh my God, it’s gone!”

Cardi clarified that the boat was unoccupied as it sank. “A whole yacht sinked in front our face. Luckily no one was in there,” she captioned the video on her Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Cardi B Talks Politics with David Letterman | WATCH

Cardi B later posted another video of divers going down to search where the boat sank.

“Update, y’all. So, there’s a search team looking for the boat. I just saw a scuba diver going down there … child, that s— is in Bikini Bottom,” Cardi said. “That bitch long gone! SpongeBob is auctioning that bitch.”

Watch the clip below.