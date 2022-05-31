Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Cardi B Reacts to Sinking Yacht: ‘They Can’t Do Nothing About It’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B dazzles in red
Cardi B Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage )

*Cardi B shared a short clip on social media showing her reaction to a yacht sinking outside her vacation villa. 

“What the f—. Oh my … It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Y’all see that?” she exclaimed in the clip. “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it. There ain’t no big boat that can save it? It’s gone! It’s gone! Bye bye! Bye … Oh my God, it’s gone!”

Cardi clarified that the boat was unoccupied as it sank. “A whole yacht sinked in front our face. Luckily no one was in there,” she captioned the video on her Instagram Story.

Cardi B

Cardi B later posted another video of divers going down to search where the boat sank.

“Update, y’all. So, there’s a search team looking for the boat. I just saw a scuba diver going down there … child, that s— is in Bikini Bottom,” Cardi said. “That bitch long gone! SpongeBob is auctioning that bitch.”

Watch the clip below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

