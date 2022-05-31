Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Singer Acquire Her Masters | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

singer and rapper
Anita Baker and Chance the Rapper / Twitter

*Anita Baker recently took a moment during a live performance to thank Chance the Rapper for helping her acquire her masters.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker told the audience in a clip shared on Twitter. The Chicago native stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped.

Chance later responded to the video, writing on Twitter, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” Baker responded.

READ MORE: Anita Baker Calls on Fans to Stop Buying Her Music Amid Battle for Masters

Baker previously asked fans to stop buying and streaming her music as she fought to reclaim ownership of her masters. 

She wrote on Twitter that she has “outlived” all of her record contracts, and noted that a U.S. copyright law (Section 203) states that record labels are required “by law” to return the master recordings to artists after 30 years. 

“They no longer ‘Own’ My Name & Likeness,” Baker tweeted. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me.”

According to Section 203 of the Copyright Act, 35 years after an author/artist signs away the rights to a copyrighted work, they can file a request to legally take back ownership of it. 

Back in September, Baker confirmed that she had regained control of her masters, writing, “All My Children Are Coming Home. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day.”

Previous articleDid You Know ESPN Paid Jemele Hill ‘$200k LESS’ Than Co-Host Michael Smith? | WATCH
Next articleScotts Miracle-Gro is Reinventing Itself As one of the Biggest Players in Grass, err, Cannabis | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO