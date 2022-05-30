Uvalde PD Example Of What’s Wrong w/Law Enforcement: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*The murders last week of 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is tragic on so many levels. First, this mass murder is more confirmation there are no safe places to hide from random gun violence: not schools, not grocery stores, not churches and not even your own home.

Local law enforcement in Uvalde still are trying to get their official timeline together about what happened and when. The Department of Justice is investigating too. But thanks to parents and residents at the scene, most of the timeline has been revealed through their social media. And the cops are not heroes.

Not only did cops at the scene NOT protect and serve those children and teachers who were at the mercy of one lone gunman, their failure to engage that lone gunman, who was locked inside a classroom with defenseless students and teachers for at least 45 minutes, most likely cost some of them their lives. Had cops at least distracted shooter Salvadore Ramos by attempting to enter the place where he was holed up, that might have been enough to keep him from killing more people.

But no. They spent crucial moments arguing with parents who begged them to save their children. Some parents were handcuffed and detained when they tried to get past cops to save their children. At least one mother managed to get inside the school and save her two children who were hiding. And word on the street is some cops at the scene rescued their own kids or relatives while they made no official entry into the school.

Just weeks before the shooting, Uvalde Police Chief Pedro Arrendondo and members of the force participated in ‘active shooter training.’ I’m not sure how much money was spent for that training, but most likely the money spent to pay for the training came from taxpayers, the same parents who had to beg these cops to do what they were trained to do.

This is another reason that I support ‘Defund the Police!’ Law Enforcement agencies across the country use millions of dollars collected from taxpayers for equipment and training and salaries for people who – in the heat of the moment – can’t even engage one lone gunman. But they will bully and kill an unarmed Black man in a minute, because they claimed they feared for their lives.

When armed White people stormed the capitol in 2021, Capitol police failed to engage the threat outside when they should have. Then some cops cried during Congressional hearings about how they feared for their lives, but did nothing in the heat of the moment. But they will burst in a Black man’s house with a no-knock search warrant – gun’s blazing – and kill innocent people. Then they will hide behind qualified immunity. This is another reason why ‘qualified immunity’ should be revoked in every state.

Some people contend cops were just following orders from the police chief to wait for backup and following Standard Operating Procedures by not walking into harm’s way in Uvalde. If that’s the case, they should STOP taking millions of dollars from taxpayers for training they don’t plan to use. And somebody needs to rip those ‘protect and serve’ patches off their shoulders.

Although there are millions of dollars spent in local jurisdictions to train law enforcement, at the end of the day you nor I can depend on a cop to save us or our loved ones. What’s the solution? Click the video above to find out.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.