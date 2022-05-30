‘P-Valley’ Creator (Katori Hall) on Changing Up Her Original Plan For Season 2 | Watch

*Katori Hall, creator of “P-Valley,” was faced with an interesting scenario when planning out season two of the hit STARZ show. Stick with her original plan for season two or incorporate what was happening in the world.

Hall decided to go with a plan for the latter. She spoke exclusively with EUR about the changes she incorporated for season two of “P-Valley” and what fans can expect from their favorite dancers at The Pynk.

For season two, things are different. Autumn owns the club, Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thorton) is social media famous, and Mercedes is still trying to figure out her exit plan. Hall shared how constructing season two was bitter-sweet.

“I was able to kind of celebrate such a success,” Hall said, “but then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ but the world feels like it’s on fire. I just remember having my antennas and creative energy up and taking in everything we were all universally struggling through. So I decided to pivot quite abruptly from the original plan for season two I had in my head. I felt like it was my responsibility as an artist – with this platform’s success – to be a mirror of what was happening to everyone across the world.”

Hall said one of the most significant shifts in season two would be the relationship between Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan.)

Hall said their relationship was the “biggest, most central power dynamic” they were interested in exploring.

Hall explained, “this woman came in as a dancer, and then suddenly, she has ownership of the club. And that’s quite the big battle between her and Clifford. Because of the pandemic, the fact that stripping is a business that’s based on gathering. It’s a business that’s based on intimacy, and the fact that people could not be in the same room with each other put huge economic pressure on the club. And so the power dynamic between Clifford and Autumn is exploding because they are fighting again to survive. In season one, our thing was to save the Pynk. And then season two, we have to survive Miss Rona. So together, they have to figure out, even though there’s a power imbalance in the relationship. They have to work together.”

Season two of “P-Valley” is available on STARZ starting Friday, June 3.