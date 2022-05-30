Monday, May 30, 2022
Master P Announces Daughter TyTyana’s Death Via Instagram – She was Only 29

By Fisher Jack
Master P and Tytyana Miller
Master P and daughter Tytyana Miller – Instagram

*Hip hop mogul Percy “Master P” Miller is dealing with “overwhelming grief” in the wake of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller‘s passing on Sunday after struggling with “mental illness” and “substance abuse.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this,” Miller said in the social media post.

Miller’s son Romeo Miller, 32, also posted about his younger sister’s passing.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” the rapper wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.nLove on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. – RM”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: Trailer for ON THE COUNT OF THREE – Starring and Directed by Jerrod Carmichael

 

Tytyana appeared on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” in 2016, where she documented her past struggle with substance abuse. She also starred in the film “A Mother’s Choice” in 2017.

The cause of her death was not mentioned in the posts.

