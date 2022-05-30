Grace VanderWaal on Writing Music for Her Character Stargirl | Watch

*”Hollywood Stargirl” is the newest addition to the “Stargirl” franchise for Disney+ and it’s coming to the streaming giant on June 3rd.

Ahead of its release, the cast members are making their rounds to talk about the heartwarming film. The film stars Grace VanderWaal returning as Stargirl and newcomers Elijah Richardson as Evan and Tyrel Jackson Williams as Terrell.

“It’s so exciting coming back to “Stargirl,”” VanderWaal said. “I love her, I love making the project, I always have so much fun. Stargirl has grown a lot [with] this movie. I feel like she is exploring what she wants and exploring her passions and her dreams.”

In the film Richardson and Williams play brothers who are following their dreams in Hollywood and both see something in Stargirl that makes them want to cast her in their upcoming film.

“I think you can expect a brotherly bond from two brothers that just want to make a movie or [are] trying to make it in Hollywood,” Richardson said. “They’re very dedicated to what they do and they have a plan. It may not go as planned but they have a plan.”

Their connection to Stargirl’s character in the film also changes their outlook on their journey.

“You’re going to see a very strong brotherly bond between Terrell and Evan,” Williams said. “[You’re going to see] how dedicated they’re and how driven they’re to achieve their dream which is to make something that makes people feel something. You’re also going to see their connection to Stargirl, and how they change and they begin to see the world in a different way as a more positive and optimistic place to live in and how they also change Stargirl and get her to be able to let her guard down.”

One of the scores in the film is performed by VanderWaal, who also wrote the piece herself looking through the lens of her character for the first time.

“It was something I’ve never done before,” VanderWaal said. “It was really, really fun. I feel like I should try again and keep doing that because it was really challenging, but very organic at the same time. Once it started rolling it had a vibe of its own and just made sense and wrote itself.”