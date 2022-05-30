Monday, May 30, 2022
George Chidi on Feds Wiretap of YSL Associate Asking Young Thug’s Permission to Kill YFN Lucci | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
George Chidi (screenshot)
*It’s no secret that this Rico case concerning Young Thug and several YSL associates is very serious! Listed among the 56-count-indictment is a claim that Young Thug granted Georgia inmates (incarcerated YSL associates) permission to kill rapper Lucci who is also incarcerated at the same facility.

Columnist George Chidi, who studied the indictment, says there aren’t many ways that the Feds could know about this alleged phone call unless they had a wiretap. During an interview with VladTV he stated:

“How did the police know that conversation took place?” Chidi went on to say that there may have been a phone that was smuggled into the jail that was used by the inmates to contact Young Thug.

“That phone call was intercepted,” he continued. “If they had that phone tapped, why would they think they were safe having that phone call?”

Young Thug mugshot
Chidi says throughout the indictment it’s evident that Young Thug and his associates were not being careful with their alleged crimes and weren’t operating as if they had concerns on being caught by the Feds.

In March earlier this year, Lucci begged to be released from prison after he was stabbed. “Let me outta here!” he said. The alleged recorded conversation appears to have Young Thug granting permission for the inmates to go at Lucci a second time, in an attempt to kill him.

