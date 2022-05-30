Monday, May 30, 2022
Fox Cancels ‘Our Kind of People’ After One Season on Air Due To Poor Ratings

By Fisher Jack
*Fox has decided to cancel “Our Kind of People” after only one season, according to the network’s press release on Friday. The story’s plot revolves around a single mom who relocates her family to the vineyard while nursing the hopes of expanding her natural hair care business by partnering with wealthy African Americans in Oak Bluffs.

However, the series was not as well-received as expected; according to Variety, it managed only an average of 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo, and only a total of 2.1 million viewers.

When it premiered in September 2021, it brought in just 1.62 million viewers, which was disappointing.

Among the star-studded cast are Morris Chestnut, Lance Gross, Yaya DaCosta, Raven Goodwin, Nadine Ellis, Debbi Morgan, and Joe Morton.

Our Kind of People cast
The show’s story was inspired by “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” a book by Lawrence Otis Graham. The series, produced by Twentieth Television and Fox Entertainment, runs for one hour. The executive producers are Lee Daniels (Empire, Star) and Karin Gist (Mixed-ish, Star). Gist also doubles up as writer.

But “Our Kind of People” wasn’t the only series that Fox showed the exit door. “Pivoting,” which premiered to positive reviews from critics in January, was also canceled after just one season. Created by Liz Astrof, it’s about three friends who upended their lives in an attempt to find happiness while they still have the time.

Fisher Jack

