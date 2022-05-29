Sunday, May 29, 2022
WATCH: Trailer for ON THE COUNT OF THREE – Starring and Directed by Jerrod Carmichael

By Fisher Jack
On the Count of Three
*From Annapurna Pictures (Spring Breakers, Sorry to Bother You, Booksmart) and Orion Pictures, Jerrod Carmichael makes his directorial debut and stars in On the Count of Three, a darkly comic feature about two best friends, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), on the last day of their lives. 

On the Count of Three stars Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, with JB Smoove and Henry Winkler, directed by Jerrod Carmichael and written by Ari Katcher & Ryan Welch.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Critics Doubting She Was Shot by Tory Lanez

Directed by: Jerrod Carmichael

Written by: Ari Katcher & Ryan Welch

Producers: David Carrico, p.g.a., Adam Paulsen, p.g.a., Jerrod Carmichael, p.g.a., James Price, Ari Katcher, p.g.a., Tom Werner, Jake Densen

Executive Producers: Megan Ellison, Ryan Welch, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Pete Dakich, Mike Roberts

Cast: Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, Lavell Crawford, with JB Smoove and Henry Winkler

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Runtime: 86 minutes

Rating: Rated R for violence, suicide, pervasive language and some sexual references

#OnTheCountOfThree

