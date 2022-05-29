Tiffany Haddish Wouldn’t Mind Working with Ex Common | VIDEO

*Tiffany Haddish has accomplished so much, and she still wants to add one more title to the list. She recently revealed more about her music career and what the future holds for her. The “Night School” star also talked about her prospects of collaborating with some big stars in the music industry, including Common, her ex-boyfriend.

The stand-up comedian/actress was at LAX when a TMZ journalist approached her to learn more about her music career, which seems to be never taking off. When the interviewer claimed he was excited about her upcoming music career, Tiffany corrected him, pointing out she wasn’t upcoming.

“If you go on Apple right now, you’ll hear music from me. I’ve been dropping music,” she explained.

She was then asked why she decided to move from acting to singing.

“It’s not a bit of career change. I’ve been making music,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for years.”

“The Last Black Unicorn” author asked the interviewer to check on streaming platforms for her name. She was then asked if she had any plans to collaborate with other music artists in the industry, and she said yes.

She also revealed she would focus on just two genres: hip-hop and classical music. She will also try not to go viral with her music. Tiffany also said she intends to use her music in her TV shows and movies. She wouldn’t mind if she went viral in the process.

When asked for her most desired collab, she readily mentioned Beyonce. The interviewer then asked her if she would ever work with her ex.

“Sure, we’re friends,” she answered excitedly. The pair went separate ways in November 2021 after dating for one year. A source claimed the pair split mainly because of their busy schedules.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source revealed.

As for now and the near future, the South LA native says she has no music coming out. But she urged her fans to go listen to her old stuff as they wait for the new ones. Tiffany recently uploaded a music video of her song Come and Get Ya Baby Daddy on her official YouTube channel. The song features Trina. The hilarious clip also has veteran actor John Amos and Jada Pinkett Smith making cameos.

Since ending her relationship with Common, Tiffany has always been open about trying to date again. But her new soulmate needs to meet certain requirements. The 42-year-old recently appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” where she spoke about what she expects of her new man.

“Good credit score because I need to know you’re responsible. You need to have good hygiene. That’s really important to me,” she stated. “I can’t stand bad breath or funky armpits.”

She added, “I’ve been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys, and I don’t mind men wearing jewelry, but if you own a bunch of diamonds, but you don’t own no land, that’s a problem for me. Land then diamonds. Because where do the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. Like, I got diamonds, yes I do, because I got land!”