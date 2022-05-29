They Did it! Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson Are Now Officially Married | PHOTOs

*On Saturday, Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson made it official in a tropical island ceremony in Anguilla. The wedding was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club with nearly 200 guests. The ceremony took place on the 10-hole golf course at the resort. The couple says locating a venue was an easy choice because they “immediately fell in love with it.”

“I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married,” Shaunie tells People.

Shaunie’s three sons from her previous marriage to Shaquille O’Neal escorted her down the aisle as Yolanda Adams performed.

“I just lost my dad in February,” Shaunie said. “So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

The ‘Basketball Wives’ star wore a sparkling gown and veil by Jean Louis Sabajai. Shaunie paired the dress with David Yurman jewelry and shoes by Jimmy Choo. As far as her groom, Keion Henderson was styled in a cream tux by Dolce and Gabbana.

The couple dated two years before Henderson proposed last November.

Congratulations to The Hendersons!