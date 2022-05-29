Sunday, May 29, 2022
Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Busted for DUI

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, the public booking report says. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

Bail was set at $5,000 according to the booking report and records indicate he was released Sunday morning.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi - Getty
Nancy and Paul Pelosi – Getty

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperon, said.

CNN has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

