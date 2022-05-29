Janeek Brown, Sha’Carri Richardson’s Ex-Girlfriend, Finally Admits She Abused Her

*Janeek Brown, who was once Sha’Carri Richardson’s girlfriend, has now come out to admit she indeed abused her. Sha’Carri, an Olympic track star, first opened up on the abuse in an Instagram post. She explained she is healing emotionally from the emotional trauma, including homophobia, that she experienced while in a relationship with Janeek, a Jamaican hurdler.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” wrote Sha’Carri, 22, in a social media post.

Richardson added: “I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic [sic] and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

The pair dated for at least a year before they broke up.

Back then, Janeek, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, took to Instagram to deny the allegations, which she termed “complete lies.”

“Don’t take mi bomboclaath kindness fi weakness,” Janeek wrote, speaking to Sha’Carri in her native patois. “Pay mi fi mi bomboclaath ting if yuh ago tek it, give mi a likkle portion.” Translation: “Pay me for my [expletive] thing if you’re going to take it, give me a small portion.”

However, she has now confirmed she indeed abused her.

“I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of,” she said. “And we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that, we still got nowhere. …Yeah, I was going through something – I was finding myself, that’s why I am coming to social media, you feel me?” she said. “So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now. I may look different now.”

She also said it’s her mother who pushed her into being a track & field star, which now says she is done with. About falling in love again, Janeek said she is still working on finding herself, adding that if God sends her another woman, she won’t repeat the mistakes she made with her ex-girlfriend, Sha’Carri.